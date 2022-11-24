The Border Mail
A doctor and a couple forced to flee their occupied homeland will be honoured with parks in Wodonga

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 25 2022 - 3:00am
Olexa Bukto pictured in 2001 at a Ukrainian event in Wodonga with his grand-daughter Roxanne, then aged five, and his son Peter.

A WELL-LIKED doctor and refugees from the Ukraine, who survived a World War II labour camp, will have parks named in their honour.

Local News

