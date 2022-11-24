A WELL-LIKED doctor and refugees from the Ukraine, who survived a World War II labour camp, will have parks named in their honour.
Wodonga Council this week agreed to provisionally bestow titles on green spaces at White Box Rise and Killara's Riverside Estate to salute John Moran and Olexa and Helene Butko.
Dr John Moran Park will be on the corner of Buckley Street and Maygar Avenue, while Butko Park will lie at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway, Riverside Boulevard and Klim Street.
He was on the board of Albury Wodonga Health, director of the Albury Wodonga Regional GP Network and served as the chief medical officer at Winton Motor Raceway for more than 20 years.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Butkos fled to Australia with their two young sons after being displaced from their native Ukraine at the start of World War II.
During that conflict, they worked in German labour camps and at one stage Mrs Butko was pushing one of her sons in a pram through snow while bombs dropped around her.
In 1949, the pair docked in Australia, with Olexa housed at the Bonegilla migrant centre while Helene was at a similar camp at Uranquinty, 120 kilometres north.
Their youngest son John Butko recalled his father would pedal his bike to visit his mother.
The Butkos settled at Killara, building a house from waste timber and mud bricks.
Mr Butko died in 2010 and Mrs Butko passed away the following year.
John Butko said it was fantastic to have his parents recognised by the council.
He said his engineering business, which now employs 140, had been inspired by the hard work and survival characteristics shown by his parents.
The public is now being given the opportunity to comment on the names before they are finalised.
Also at this week's council meeting, a resolution was passed to adopt the names Archie Nugent Park, Stella Nugent Park and Henry Hine Reserve for sites around Wodonga.
Feedback in response to the proposals addressed Mr Hine having six rather than five children and Mrs Nugent's sign stating she was married to Mr Nugent, while his biography did not include his spouse.
There was also a comment that more Aboriginal language names should be used for parks.
The place names committee replied it had been working on such a list which was awaiting approval from traditional owners.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.