Funding once was hard to find as were children, but Burrumbuttock Preschool is now doing so well the centre's 50th anniversary will be celebrated on Sunday.
Former students and families are invited to the event on Howlong Road, where there will be a morning tea and a barbecue lunch, to reminisce about where it all began.
Preschool director Fleur Hall said it wasn't just an achievement of the preschool but also about overcoming challenges across the years.
"There have been lots of years where funding wasn't good, we've ridden a lot of different waves," she said.
"We are part of the community and the community is here to support us, however we need."
Ms Hall said she had taught children of parents who went to school when she did.
"We have returning families and children of children that have been to the preschool," she said.
"We believe we are doing something right; families travel from different towns to attend our centre."
The event will have the highlight of an end-of-year concert, as well as children's attractions such as painting, fairy floss and face painting.
Centre president Samantha Young said Sunday was a chance to showcase the hard work being put into the facility.
"We are in a nice position now," she said. "Especially with the NSW government funding the preschool for the past two years, and will continue to do so next year.
"It's helpful for the families and it means that instead of us just making ends meet, we are now comfortably making ends meet."
The preschool had its first home in Burrumbuttock's church hall in 1972.
Mrs Hall said she remembered her mother and other volunteers looking to work on a community project that led to the creation of the preschool.
She said 11 children attended the centre when it opened, at a cost of only 40 cents each per session.
"My favourite part of the centre is having toast with the children in the winter mornings," she said.
"We want to teach children independence and it also helps them to learn to settle and have a nice morning chat. The children love Pam's homemade jam."
"On Sunday, we are also going to be thanking a staff member who has been with us for 15 years, Karen Jones."
