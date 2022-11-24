The Border Mail
Burrumbuttock Preschool celebrates huge milestone in education

By Sophie Else
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:42pm, first published 7:30pm
Director Fleur Hall with Evie I'Anson, 5, Jimmy I'Anson, 4, and Indie Hawkins, 4, are excited to celebrate on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Funding once was hard to find as were children, but Burrumbuttock Preschool is now doing so well the centre's 50th anniversary will be celebrated on Sunday.

