Break-in victim has gun licence returned after theft of three pistols

The victim of a burglary in which three guns were stolen has had a decision to cancel his firearms licence overturned.
Terry William Elliott's property was targeted in the Albury area on October 19, 2020.
Offenders forced their way into Elliott's safe by forcing open the top corner, most likely with a jackhammer.
They were able to gain access to an inner compartment which the 63-year-old had left unlocked with the key inside.
The safe contained several other guns which they were unable to access, and they left with the three handguns.
He had been down in Melbourne visiting his two sons during the break-in.
Elliott opened his garage door when he returned and found the pistols missing from the top compartment.
Elliott was later charged by police with failing to comply with firearm storage requirements, and pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court in February last year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said it was an approved gun safe which had been bolted to the concrete floor of Elliott's garage, but alleged the doors weren't thick enough to store pistols, which his lawyer disputed.
He appealed his gun licence revocation to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Despite the guilty plea in the lower court, Senior Member Geoff Walker found Elliott hadn't been negligent.
"The evidence leads to the conclusion that the theft of the firearms was not due to negligence on the part of the applicant, who had satisfied the applicable standard of care," he said.
"Rather it was due to the activities of motivated, organised and well-equipped thieves whose modus operandi seems to suggest a measure of prior information about the firearms held at the premises, the storage arrangements for them and the usual movements of the applicant and Mrs Elliott.
"The thieves have also managed to escape apprehension to date.
"I therefore find that the theft of the firearms was not due to negligence on the applicant's part."
He ordered a gun licence, which Elliott had held for 40 years, be reinstated.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.