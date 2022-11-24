A proposed trial to allow NSW pharmacists to prescribe certain medication to patients without a GP appointment will be mirrored in Victoria if Labor is re-elected on Saturday.
The state government will invest $19 million for a 12-month pilot to allow pharmacists to treat common skin conditions, urinary tract infections and reissue prescriptions for contraceptives, as well as administer more public health vaccines.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said pharmacists had "a wealth of knowledge and experience" and it made sense to expand their roles.
"It'll ensure Victorians can get the timely care they need, while saving families money and taking the pressure off GPs," he said.
It's been backed by Pharmacy Guild of Australia's Victorian branch, but objected by Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.
"Authorising pharmacists to treat uncomplicated UTIs and issue repeat oral contraceptive prescriptions is a practical step that will help relieve the burden on our overstretched health system and ensure women have access to the routine healthcare services they need," Victorian Pharmacy Guild branch president Anthony Tassone said.
"While enabling pharmacists to undertake these roles is new for Victoria, it isn't by international standards with pharmacist prescribing having occurred for some years in New Zealand, parts of Canada and the United Kingdom."
RACGP Victoria chair Dr Anita Munoz was disappointed by the announcement.
"When a GP consults with a patient we don't simply hand over a script because patient care is much more complex than that - we provide whole person care," she said.
"Pharmacists don't have the training and expertise to make these calls and pregnancy, cancer, genital infections, and undiagnosed diabetes can also cause similar symptoms to a UTI."
A Labor government will also spend $32 million to incentivise doctors to become GPs, offering $40,000 to top-up payments and cover exam costs for first-year trainees.
"So many Victorians have built trusted relationships with their local GP over many years - but the pipeline of future doctors is just not there. This investment will help more students and junior doctors join this incredibly important profession," Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
