Police to target antisocial behaviour at Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup

Police say they will have a zero-tolerance approach to bad behaviour at the Wodonga Gold Cup.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said a large number of officers would attend Friday's event.
"We urge people to be on their best behaviour and police will take a zero-toleration approach in relation to alcohol fuelled violence," she said.
"We'll be looking at liquor licences, underage drinking and antisocial behaviour.
"There are buses to and from the event and we encourage people to utilise them.
"We're also liaised with Albury police and we're working with them in regards to patrons going back over to Albury's licenced venues after the event."
Acting Senior Sergeant Kendall said the majority of people had been well behaved at previous race meets.
"We'd like that to continue," she said.
About 6000 people are tipped to attend.
Private security will also work at the event.
