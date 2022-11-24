The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police to target antisocial behaviour at Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 24 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds at a previous Wodonga Gold Cup. File picture

Police say they will have a zero-tolerance approach to bad behaviour at the Wodonga Gold Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.