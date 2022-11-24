Indi MP Helen Haines says new legislation will enshrine an integrity body "with teeth", as the National Anti-Corruption Commission [NACC] bill passes the House of Representatives in Canberra.
The legislation will establish a body to investigate serious or systemic corrupt conduct within the public sector.
"I am a vocal supporter of this bill, which will establish a powerful anti-corruption commission. But it can be better.," Dr Haines said.
"This reform is the work of more than six years of Parliamentary advocacy, including by my predecessor Cathy McGowan."
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Tuesday attorney-general Mark Dreyfus announced a series of amendments to the NACC bill, including increased safeguards for journalists in relation to search warrants as well as protections for their sources.
The amendments responded to recommendations made by the joint select committee, on which Dr Haines sits as deputy chair.
The House of Representatives voted down Dr Haines amendments 77 to 14, with Liberal MP Bridget Archer crossing the floor to vote with the majority of the crossbench.
"My amendments would have made the National Anti-Corruption Commission stronger, more independent, more transparent and set it up for success for years to come," Dr Haines said.
"These amendments are supported by integrity advocates and received support through the committee inquiry process and should be considered seriously when the senate debates the bill next week."
"I sincerely hope this reform is the start of restoring the trust of the Australian people in politics."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.