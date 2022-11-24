Incoming Albury Wodonga Spitfires' ladies coach Craig Pontt is as well versed in the game as you could get.
While he hasn't mentored at the Capital League level previously, he comes aboard with 35 years worth of experience coaching hockey.
And more importantly, he arrives ready to shake things up.
"What attracted me to the role was the fact it's good to see a women's side back into the Hockey ACT competition," he said.
"I can see a bit of a shortfall within our skill level, so my task is to try and get that up.
"I'm looking at having a Spitfires Futures group for girls who may think they're not quite up to it; we're trying to get the next tier happening so that when they step up there's not as big a jump.
"Hopefully we can build for the future and be competitive in years to come."
Pontt has enjoyed plenty of success both on the field and from the sidelines.
A winning mentality goes a long way in any sport, and while he isn't expecting to lead the Spitfires to a flag right off the bat, he is fierce about his intention to action change.
"I've coached right from minkey to masters and everything in between," he said.
"I was lucky enough to win a premiership within my first year in A-grade at Magpies, and I've won premierships with the North East Knights' girls in the under-15 division.
"I just love (coaching), I'm very passionate about it and it's just rewarding for me to see growth within players, whether it be junior or senior."
"We're a long way off being competitive with the top group (in the Capital League), but certainly with the middle and lower tier we should be fine."
Pontt knows full well of how deep the local talent pool goes, and is bullish about getting as many numbers back in Spitfires' colours for next season.
"I'm trying to call out to all potential lady Spitfires who want to play, come down and have a crack," he said.
"There's a bit of travel involved and that sometimes deters some of the ladies.
"Hopefully we can get those who are on the brink back playing at that top level and challenging themselves again.
"I'm trying to get that team continuity and more members on board, because with more members it creates a 'fight for your spot' mentality as well as camaraderie."
