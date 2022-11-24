Tradition returned to Billson Park on Thursday as Albury donned their whites for a special exhibition match against Melbourne Cricket Club.
The home side was a mixture of players from Albury Cricket Club and The Albury Club, while the MCC fielded a strong side drawn from players across the grades on their Victorian Premier Cricket roster.
Melbourne batted first and made 6/250 in their 40 overs, with Henry Brown reaching 96.
Albury used 13 different bowlers, with Jerim Hayes picking up three wickets.
Despite a belligerent 70 not out from captain Ross Dixon, the home side were dismissed for 162 in reply.
Dixon was named man-of-the-match and the clubs exchanged gifts after the game.
Albury president Cam Walker, who was among those to don the whites, hailed the occasion a major success and hopes it won't be the last time the clubs share the field.
"Other than the fact they pantsed us, it was a good day," Walker smiled.
"It's something we want to build on, something we want to make a tradition.
"To build some culture around the place, we need to be doing things like this.
"These guys were fantastic, good cricketers and good sportsmen and hopefully we can build on it.
"There's always pride on the line and they're a quality outfit.
"They showed us the way cricket should be played and our guys played some good cricket as well.
"We'll lock in some dates early next week to go down there next year.
"We'll reciprocate and look to play each other once a year."
