Help from sheep producers needed for anthrax project | Vet Talk

Anthrax has been the cause of sudden deaths in livestock at some point in time in most districts throughout Victoria.
Deaths of livestock due to anthrax mostly occur in the warmer months.
Anthrax should be at least considered whenever there is any sudden death of livestock, particularly if blood is seen around the animal's nose, mouth and anus.
In any flock of sheep, the sudden deaths of sheep are not unusual, particularly during periods of abundant pasture growth. Generally, those deaths are due to more common diseases such as clostridial diseases, which can be readily prevented through vaccination, although other causes, including anthrax, should be considered.
Agriculture Victoria is calling on the support of private veterinarians and sheep producers to supply samples from cases of sudden death in sheep as part of the anthrax immunochromatographic test (ICT) validation project.
The anthrax ICT is a well-established and reliable tool for field diagnosis of anthrax in cases of sudden death in cattle.
This important project, funded by the Victorian sheep and goat industries, will allow the validation of the use of ICT kits in sheep to be completed.
Private veterinarians are being provided with a financial incentive to conduct this work.
Samples from up to 10 sheep that have experienced sudden death can be submitted. Only carcasses that are less than 48 hours old can be sampled. A sampling of multiple carcasses per investigation is strongly encouraged.
Contact your local Agriculture Victoria district veterinary officer or animal health officer if you have any questions about the program.
