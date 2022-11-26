The Border Mail
Media's poor reporting on Saputo enough to cheese you off

By David Everist
November 26 2022 - 2:00pm
The all too common assumption that the change from "Coon" to "Cheer" is somehow behind Saputo's recent Australian struggles is completely ill-informed. Picture by Shutterstock

The pile-on by metropolitan media against Canadian dairy giant Saputo over the closure of manufacturing plants has been bizarre and grossly ill-informed.

