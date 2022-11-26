Media's poor reporting on Saputo enough to cheese you off

The pile-on by metropolitan media against Canadian dairy giant Saputo over the closure of manufacturing plants has been bizarre and grossly ill-informed.
Certainly, the company folded to woke pressure and ran a mile when criticised about racial connotations surrounding the Coon cheese brand. Not wishing to court controversy, the company renamed the brand Cheer. Cheer-branded cheese in many forms is now prominently available in supermarket dairy cabinets along with a multitude of other Saputo brands such as Devondale, Cracker Barrel, King Island Dairy and more.
The company produces and distributes products including milk, cream and cultured products, extended shelf-life milk, dairy ingredients and cheese.
The plant at Maffra will be shut down permanently, and processes at the bulk powder production site at Leongatha, as well as a cheese packaging site at Milk-Lel, South Australia will be rationalised.
Simply, milk flow to the company has decreased and some of the plant has reached its use by date. Nothing to do with Coon.
While we've a surfeit of water, Bloomberg reports that the Mississippi River is slowing US food exports.
Record-low water levels on the Mississippi are causing major shipping jams just as the US needs to export critical supplies of food, wood, coal and steel to global markets. The problem has been building for months, and now it's harvest time - just as farms bring in their grain and lay down fertiliser before winter snows. This year has seen rivers across the US, Europe and China shrinking amid scarce rains and high heat.
Oh, it had to happen. Our dams will never fill, we were told time and time again, which frightened the daylights out of farmers and rural communities.
Build desalination plants, build pipelines to take water from rural areas to cities and secure productive water to ensure environmental impact to river systems is lessened.
The populace was faced with a future worse than anything historically recorded.
The political class jumped on the bandwagon, attempting to be in front of the doom. They jumped on planes to attend conferences where the ill-informed foisted on the world hair-brained solutions to what many contend are events they are naturally occurring.
The confusing wheel has now done a mighty turn and we have been informed by academics that 546 large dams Australian dams are predicted to spill more often. It's in the modelling, say the boffins.
