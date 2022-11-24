Mouse plague fraud accused arrested by police in Lockhart

A Lockhart woman has been arrested after allegedly fraudulently claiming $60,000 in mouse plague relief payments.
Police last month began investigating the matter, which involved claims made to Service NSW for Mouse Control Rebate payments.
It will be alleged 120 payments were made by 10 banks into 120 different bank accounts, totalling $60,000.
Police searched a home on Ferrier Street in Lockhart about 9.20am on Thursday.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the home.
"During a search of the property, police seized documentation and a mobile phone relating to the investigation," a police spokesman said.
"The woman was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station, where she was charged with 10 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and one count of deal with identity information to commit an indictable offence.
"She was granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday 8 February 2023."
