The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rare win on technicality for man detected speeding at Falls Creeks

By Wodonga Court
Updated November 27 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Falls Creek Police Station. File picture

A man who was likely speeding at Falls Creek has had a rare win in court with charges dropped on technical grounds and police ordered to pay legal costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.