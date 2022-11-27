Rare win on technicality for man detected speeding at Falls Creeks

A man who was likely speeding at Falls Creek has had a rare win in court with charges dropped on technical grounds and police ordered to pay legal costs.
Donald Stuart Fyfe was clocked by Wodonga Highway Patrol members at 65km/h on the Bogong High Plains Road in June last year.
Police said the road was 40km/h during the ski season, with the offence of driving 25km/h over the limit carrying a three-month driving ban.
"I'm bloody gobsmacked," the Berwick man said on police body camera footage recently played in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
He told a Wodonga policeman "I'm f---ed, I've got a contracting business", and asked if there was anything he could do.
IN OTHER NEWS
The officer said there were issues with people speeding and crashing on the mountain, and said he could have the matter heard by a magistrate.
Fyfe told Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn he had passed a 40km/h sign while leaving the mountain resort.
Lawyer Sean Hardy argued there was no evidence before the court the speed signs, which can change between 60km/h and 40km/h depending on the date, showed 40km/h on the day in the area where his client was detected.
Fyfe was charged with a heavy vehicle offence, but Mr Hardy argued there was no evidence it was a heavy vehicle.
Mr Dunn agreed and dismissed the speeding charge, noting "the devil is always in the detail" and the element of the offence hadn't been proven, despite it being likely Fyfe was above the speed limit.
Police were ordered to pay $4275 in legal fees for Fyfe, with his lawyer initially trying to recoup more than $8000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.