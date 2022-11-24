'Merged city could have got hospital'

THE Twin Cities would have a new hospital if Albury and Wodonga councils had merged two decades ago in response to a push by the then NSW and Victorian premiers.
That's the opinion of John Watson, who was the mayor of Wodonga at the time and subsequently lost that position after a pushback against the merger by his fellow councillors.
"I was all for it and I think if we were the one city today we wouldn't be having this debate about the hospital, we would have a hospital," Mr Watson said.
"I think we were so short-sighted with our thinking with the one city.
"I think if they (premiers Bob Carr and Steve Bracks) had just probably come to the people first a little bit and we worked it up instead of coming down heavy but sometimes you've got to do it that way and I was all for it and thought it was the best thing since sliced cheese.
"But some of my fellow councillors didn't see it that way and I had one year as mayor and that was it."
Since then, Albury Wodonga Health has emerged and two other premiers, Daniel Andrews and Dominic Perrottet, have agreed to downgrading Wodonga hospital and upgrading its Albury counterpart with $558 million spending.
But Mr Watson believes a council merger won't ever unfold.
"I don't really think it's going to come back again, I think it's going to be Two Cities, One Community because of parochialism and the states' cite the constitution," he said.
Mr Watson was speaking during a long interview with The Border Mail this week following a terminal cancer diagnosis which forced him to resign from Wodonga Council last month.
His departure led to a tied mayoral vote and deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer becoming acting leader.
"It didn't enter my (head to stay on for the vote) I had to be a bit selfish," Mr Watson said before adding he had watched the meeting online.
"I still don't understand why they sort of went down that track because we all knew it was going to be that vote."
Mr Watson is the third generation of his family to be a Wodonga councillor, following his grandfather Ken and father Ian who served when there were four wards of three councillors.
That's not something he wants to see return, labelling it a "backward step".
"A councillor then would only think about their own backyard and not the whole," Mr Watson said.
Linking his father and his time on council was fellow farmer Les Boyes, who served alongside both Watsons, but John Watson prided himself on being his own person and connecting with all manner of people through conversation.
"I'm not a great speller and a great reader...so I speak from the heart and I speak from the knowledge I have, that's where I can associate myself to people at all levels from the common person right through to the brain surgeon I can get on and have a yack to them," Mr Watson said.
Being involved in the removal of the railway from the centre of Wodonga was cited by Mr Watson as the greatest milestone during his time on council.
"It really changed Wodonga," Mr Watson said.
"We're getting more and more people and inner city living with more development and townhouses."
Mr Watson prided himself on thinking laterally with left-of-centre ideas such as having a gondola chairlift run up Huon Hill above his family's former farming residence De Kerilleau.
However, he does not expect his sons George, Digby or Dougall to enter council.
"I think there's been enough Watsons on council," he said when asked if he would encourage them to enter local government.
Mr Watson replied alike when asked about something being named for him.
"There's enough things in Wodonga named after my family, there's no need for any more plaques," he said.
Mr Watson's civic attitude, which also saw him on the board of the Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre Trust and Albury Showground Trust, is evident when asked how he wanted to be remembered.
"Just a person who thought of others in our community and tried to make the best for the future and not dwell on the past."
