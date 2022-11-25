The Border Mail
Cold spell looks set to continue across Riverina and North East

By Peter Nelson
November 26 2022 - 10:30am
Forecasts suggest warm to hot days of more than 30 degrees should not be expected until mid-December. File picture

It has been unseasonably cold for November to date, and there is still no change from these conditions possibly in sight until early December in our regions.

