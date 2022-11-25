Cold spell looks set to continue across Riverina and North East

It has been unseasonably cold for November to date, and there is still no change from these conditions possibly in sight until early December in our regions.
To date, the mean maximum at Wangaratta is 21.6 degrees, and most places are four to six degrees below the November norm. Wangaratta and nearby towns are heading for their coldest November in 66 years.
Spring may turn out to be the coldest since 1956 and could be the coldest since 1916 at many centers in our region. It is most likely that warm to hot days of more than 30 degrees are not expected until about December 8.
At least three quarters of the nation has had maximum temps more than three degrees below normal for the first three weeks on November. Last Wednesday, Perth recorded a maximum of 16.9 degrees, the coldest November day since 1995.
November 1995 was colder and much wetter than usual in both Victoria and NSW, but December 1995 was much colder and somewhat drier than average.
Across the Border into Queensland, it has become notably dry since the last significant rain at the beginning of November, but maximum temperatures have continued well down on normal.
This general dryness is showing signs of entering the northern half of inland NSW during December.
Another low pressure trough is gradually forming over northern Western Australia, with some heavy falls around Victoria River Downs and Daly Waters.
This low pressure system does appear not to be as strong as the one which crossed our region last weekend.
The heaviest rains likely to be in southern Victoria and, this time, in Tasmania which has been surrounded by ocean waters one to two degrees above normal for this time of year.
The passage of a very deep V-shaped low pressure last weekend brought moderate to heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms to Victoria and the Riverina.
The onset of the wet season in the Kimberley region of northern Western Australia has become quickly established, with heavy rain and thunderstorms of more than 75mm at some places in the last couple of days. At Derby, 115mm fell in the 24 hours to Wednesday.
The previous wettest November day was 70mm in 1916. The total rainfall this month at Derby has reached 195mm; the previous wettest November was 171.5mm in 1910.
Both the summers of 1910-11 and 1916-17 had well above average rainfall in Victoria and NSW, with a high frequency of thunderstorms and maximum temps below normal, with no excessive hot days like 2018, 2019 and early 2020.
