Aidan Johnson has re-signed with Werribee.
The Lavington premiership player joined the club midway through last year and made his VFL debut in the final game of 2021.
Johnson, 22, will be looking to put a frustrating 12 months behind him after being hampered by persistent injuries.
"Aidan is a really strong and competitive key position player who we think has the ability to play a number of different roles," Werribee football manager Mark Micallef said
"He's had some injuries issues since being here but he's building back to full fitness now and hopefully he can put his best foot forward next season."
