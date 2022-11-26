A livestock representative for the Victorian Farmers' Federation has warned there would be "utter mayhem" if the country's wild dog control programs were ditched.
Talgarno farmer and National Wild Dog Action Plan co-ordinating committee member Peter Star has praised the professionalism of the state's dog controllers and expressed his disappointment at some of the "sensationalised" content shared in a recent ABC 7.30 report.
The story on the "dingo debate and the controversial practice of wild dog management" included graphic footage and audio of a wild dog caught in a trap.
It also showed the bloody carnage of wild dog predation on livestock for one of the farmers interviewed.
The story was billed as bringing to life the "struggle to strike a balance between conserving wildlife and protecting farming interests".
Mr Star said farmers with livestock on properties bordering state and national parks knew the brutal reality of the impact of wild dogs; of the emotional and financial trauma of waking up to a paddock of mutilated and dead animals.
And make no mistake, he stated, "when they are on the go, these dogs just don't stop".
"They can hunt in a pack and indiscriminately kill as many (usually sheep) as they can," said Mr Star, who has seen first-hand the mutilation of a mob of lambs.
He also said the story did not adequately explain that wild dog control plans covered "only 15 to 20 per cent of the total block of state and national parks".
"That leaves the other 80 per cent free for dingoes, wild dogs, mongrels or hybrids to do what they want," he said.
Mr Star said while many angles were covered in the story - including those of the farmer, ecological activist, Indigenous representative and academic conservationist - the report failed to include the perspective of an expert in wild dog management such as the highly regarded Greg Mifsud (see story below).
As for the even more controversial discussion about what constitutes a "purebred" dingo versus a wild dog, Mr Star pointed out that even researchers couldn't agree.
With other breeds of animals, such as Murray Grey cattle for example, he said there was a clearly outlined percentage that allowed them to be classified as "purebred".
Mr Star reflected there were diary entries from 1896 documenting rare lone wild dog kills in the Koetong/Granya area.
"Then in the mid-1980s everything exploded with feral hybrid dogs - and let me tell you it wasn't an explosion of dingoes," he said.
Victoria's wild dog control program is managed in the same way a firebreak acts as a vital buffer to protect private land bordering national parks, National Wild Dog Management co-ordinator Greg Mifsud has explained.
Mr Mifsud said the program, delivered within a three-kilometre livestock protection zone on national park boundaries, limited wild dogs moving onto private land killing livestock and equally limited domestic dogs moving into the vast national parks and breeding with the protected dingo.
"Just like firebreaks stop fire travelling in both directions, the control program has a dual purpose," he said.
An expert on wild dog management, Mr Mifsud was speaking after a recent ABC 7.30 report on the "dingo debate and the controversial practice of wild dog management".
He said the report failed to mention wild dogs, dingoes and dingo-like dogs were distributed right across Victoria's Alpine National Park - and that "20 per cent of the state's national park and state forests was being managed for wild dogs in the perimeter of the public estate east of the Hume Highway".
"A total of 80 per cent of the national parks and state forests is protecting dingoes, wild dogs and their hybrids where they undertake their ecosystem role and are part of the biodiversity," Mr Mifsud said.
Mr Mifsud, who was not included in the ABC story, reiterated that local wild dog management plans clearly looked at both conservation and impact, and stated the dingo population in the Victorian landscape remained healthy and was not threatened with extinction.
He added professional wild dog controllers dispatched dogs under a nationally agreed code of practice and programs aimed to deliver humane outcomes for dogs being controlled - in what was often remote and isolated areas.
"The Centre for Invasive Species Solutions is working with its partners including the Victorian government on solutions to limit the time wild dogs remain in traps," Mr Mifsud said.
"These include alert systems that notify wild dog controllers of a dog in a trap and devices that will deliver a lethal dose of poison to render the animals unconscious followed by a humane death soon after being captured."
The reduction of wild dogs and foxes under the baiting and trapping program had resulted in reduced stock losses whilst maintaining healthy populations of dingoes in the state's national parks and state forests in the east of the state, according to Mr Mifsud.
"Although foxes are a non-target take, this has a positive biodiversity and production benefit by removing them from the landscape," he said.
"The ... combination of ground and aerial baiting in addition to trapping has greatly reduced the number of livestock attacked and killed by wild dogs on properties."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.