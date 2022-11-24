Belvoir's latest recruit has revealed he's playing with the threat of his 'bung' knee blowing out at any time in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Debutant Ryan Withers stunned premiers North Albury with 4-23 from nine overs last Saturday.
Three of those were caught and bowled, which is extremely rare in one innings.
And he did it against three representative players, including ex-ACT captain Matt Condon.
Not bad for a bloke on one leg.
"I snapped my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in my left knee playing for Albury United in the reserves (soccer)," Withers revealed.
"I had last year off (playing cricket) as I was worried about hurting it.
"I haven't had the (reconstructive) surgery yet, so I'm just going for it, I love playing the game.
"I can run straight lines, moving very slowly, but the only thing that worries me is running a two and when I throw the ball as well, my front knee feels a bit wobbly."
The provincial competition boasts its greatest number of overseas-born players in many years, including Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro (St Patrick's).
But English-raised Withers has flown under the radar.
He moved to Australia in October, 2016, and played two seasons with Ovens Valley and three at Howlong, including the last two as coach.
"I feel like it's the way I've been brought up (handling leadership roles)," he suggested.
"My grandfather played a big role, from a very young age I was always captain and playing under 15s, 16s, I coached the under nines."
But the Wodonga-based off-spinner wanted to be closer to home.
Withers also enjoys the Eagles' social life and jokingly brags about his Condon catch.
"I'm glad I stopped it actually, I do like Glenn (Stevenson) the umpire, he said to me afterwards it probably would have hit him, it's one of the hardest hit balls I've ever had to field," he offered.
"It's probably not my best, I took one in B grade, so I messaged one of the boys and said, 'three games for Belvoir and I've taken the catch of the season twice."
