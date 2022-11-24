East Albury's Harry Jackson and Albury's Seb Botes will be enemies in Cricket Albury-Wodonga on Saturday, but just a few weeks ago it was like the Englishmen were taking on Sri Lanka's population of almost 22 million.
The pair live with another East Albury cricketer in Salinda Ushan, who played under 19 internationals, and when England needed to beat Sri Lanka for the final spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, the 'hanger-on' fraternity piled on.
"We were watching it with a few boys from the cricket club, but we were surrounded by Salinda and all the Aussie lads, they might as well as had Sri Lankan shirts on," Jackson laughed.
"Obviously we got there in the end, which was great, but it felt like everyone was against us."
It's something an Englishman playing anything in Australia has to get used to.
And so when that's the case, you have to stick together.
"With Seb and I both being English, in the first couple of weeks we had a bit of a bromance going on," Jackson laughed loudly.
But the bromance will be forgotten when East Albury hosts Botes' Albury at Alexandra Park.
'I'm really looking forward to it, we've said since we moved in how it was going to be a good prospect to play each other, we all get on really well," Jackson offered.
And that's no surprise when you're thousands of kilometres from home.
"We are like family here," Ushan suggested.
"After every game we discuss how did we go and even though we might fail to perform, we encourage each other."
There's every chance Botes will bowl to both players, in particular Ushan as he bats at No. 4, while the Englishman opens the bowling.
Ushan played alongside a number of Sri Lanka's current internationals in the under 19s, where he played four three-day games and seven one-dayers.
"As a young kid, I had a really big dream to play for the national team," he explained.
"I still have some time (on my side), I'm still only 25, I think I can keep trying until I'm 29.
"I would prefer to play Test cricket, I prefer red-ball cricket to white-ball, so I will need more patience."
The left-hander impressed with a top-scoring 28 against Lavington last weekend, which included NSW Country quick Ryan Brown.
Ushan is also the house 'veteran' at 25, Jackson is 24 next month, while Botes just turned 19.
"I'd have to Salinda is the most mature, he's like the mum, Harry's a bit like the dad, while I'm just a little kid who still needs looking after," Botes laughed.
After England toppled Sri Lanka and then won the T20 World Cup, Jackson admits he had the chest pumped out.
"I did, but then we got pretty well humbled in the ODI's."
