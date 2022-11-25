Trainer David O'Prey was a popular figure at his hometown cup meeting after the stable landed a huge plunge with lightly-raced mare Dalroshio at Wodonga on Friday.
Dalroshio opened as an $8-chance when markets were first released for the $37,500 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1200m) on Thursday.
But that price was quickly snapped-up by punters as word spread about the stable confidence surrounding the mare.
The price was quickly wound into $5 on race morning before an avalanche of support saw Dalroshio crunched into the $2.50-favourite.
Ridden by Dean Holland, Dalroshio settled midfield and took no part in the early speed battle.
Holland started to make his move before the home straight and hooked Dalroshio to the middle of the track turning for home.
Dalroshio surged to the lead at the 100m mark and was able to hold off the finishing burst of Delightful Dream much to the delight of punters who were part of the plunge.
The victory was Dalroshio's second from five career starts.
O'Prey said it was a tough win by his mare who had to come from further back in the field than he anticipated.
"There were a few that wanted to push forward and we ended up a bit further back in the run and in a tricky spot," O'Prey said.
"Thankfully she was tough enough and had to do it a little harder than I would of thought.
"But she was tough to the line and knew where the line was."
O'Prey said it was always satisfying to land a winner at your hometown cup meeting.
"It's great to see a huge crowd and the atmosphere is fantastic," he said.
"There are a lot of hometown owners here and it means the world to them to get a winner on cup day.
"She looks a progressive horse and we will find a fillies race somewhere for her next start.
"She is pretty quick but they burnt her off early today, so she might get a bit further than I originally thought.
"She has always shown ability but was a little bit hot early.
"But she is coming into her own and she added another string to her bow today in that she doesn't have to lead to win which gives you a few more options."
O'Prey enjoyed a memorable cup day with the majority of his nine runners fighting out the finish.
Teetotal handed the stable a double and Dean Holland a treble after winning the $37,500 Dot Dunstan Sprint, (1100m).
This Skilled Cat produced one of the runs of his career to run a huge second in the Wodonga Gold Cup.
While both Jordy Girl ($4.20) and A Magic Gust ($14) finished runner-up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.