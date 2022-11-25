The Andrew Dale-trained More Importance relished the quick back-up to notch his first career win at Wodonga on Friday.
The three-year-old gelding had previously run four minor placings from nine previous attempts.
More Importance finished midfield at Tatura last Saturday and benefitted from a clever ride from jockey Joe Bowditch when taking out the $37,500 Maiden Plate, (1100m).
Despite being drawn awkwardly in barrier eight, Bowditch weaved some early magic to settle three back on the fence.
Race favourite Ilikesooboogie ($3) found the lead for apprentice Hannah Williams and looked to be travelling as the field entered the home straight.
Bowditch had to sweat for a gap to open up in the straight but More Importance ($10) was able to burst through at the 150m mark and nab Ilikesoobooie in the last stride.
Add Milk (Craig Weeding), Sweet Beluga (Ben Brisbourne) and Whiteheart (Peter Maher) filled the next three placings, handing North East trainers the first five past the post.
Stable racing manager, Frazer Dale, said More Importance was raced by a large syndicate of owners who would be thrilled to land a winner at Wodonga's biggest meeting.
"The owners would be rapt with that," Dale said.
"The horse is only a three-year-old and has a bit of upside about him.
"He's had a few chances previously but Joe was able to deliver the perfect ride today and that proved to be the difference."
