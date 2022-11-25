The Border Mail

Trainer David O'Prey went agonisingly close with This Skilled Cat to landing his second Wodonga Cup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 8:30pm
Trainer David O'Prey narrowly missed winning a second Wodonga Cup.

Trainer David O'Prey was full of admiration for This Skilled Cat after he went agonisingly close to handing him a second victory in the Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday.

