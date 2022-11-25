Trainer David O'Prey was full of admiration for This Skilled Cat after he went agonisingly close to handing him a second victory in the Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday.
O'Prey is a previous winner of the $100,000 feature with Elizabethan in 2007.
This Skilled Cat was 80/1 but arguably produced the best run of his career when he went within a head of causing an upset in the $100,000 feature taken out by Night Passage.
This Skilled Cat is raced by a large syndicate of predominantly local owners with one of the owners narrowly missing out on a huge windfall after having $500 the win at the juicy odds.
"The horse went super and that's all you can ask for," O'Prey said.
"Good luck to Dean (Holland) I actually had him booked to ride my horse but he took the ride on Night Passage after it didn't go around in the Kilmore Cup last weekend.
"This horse is just so honest."
