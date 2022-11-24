Spurred on by a romping showing with the willow last weekend, Brock-Burrum is champing at the bit for a crack at Rand.
The second versus third clash shapes as a classic, and with both outfits batting deep, Brock-Burrum skipper Trent I'Anson is relishing the challenge.
"We're pretty confident, everyone in our team can bat which is good but it's just about performing on the day," he said.
"The blokes who are available are keen to go; we have a few out but I think most teams are like that at this time of year with harvest and Christmas coming up."
Brock-Burrum will be without Josh Koschitzke, Matt Heagney and Harrison Weaven for the Rand matchup, but have Mitchell Koschitzke, Keith Tallent and Darcy I'Anson at their disposal - all of who were in menacing touch against Culcairn.
On the other hand, Rand had Osborne 3-66 before play was scratched in round six.
With Brock-Burrum buoyant in its hopes of a strong premiership defence, I'Anson noted the contest against the Pigeons is one his charges are certainly not taking lightly.
"We've got a similar side to last year so the overall plan is to try and win another premiership," he said.
"Training numbers have been good - even when people can't play on Saturday they still come to training which is always good.
"We've got to take it one week at a time; Rand are a good side and they've made finals for about the last 15 years, so they're always pretty handy.
"Hopefully we can get the win over them this week."
