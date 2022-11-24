The Border Mail
Brock-Burrum to square off with Rand in second versus third clash

By Liam Nash
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:24am, first published 10:59am
Brock-Burrum captain Trent I'Anson is confident his squad has the depth to go all the way this season, with the match against Rand a pivotal one. Picture by Mark Jesser

Spurred on by a romping showing with the willow last weekend, Brock-Burrum is champing at the bit for a crack at Rand.

