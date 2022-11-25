The Border Mail
By Sophie Else
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:56pm, first published 11:16am
Organist James Flores and tenor Anthony Lee, who go by the name of Swellvox, will perform at a church anniversary concert tonight. Picture by Sunday Muse Studio

Organist James Flores and tenor Anthony Lee will perform a program including the music of Bach and Mendelssohn in a special 150th anniversary concert for St Patrick's Catholic Church in Albury Saturday.

Sophie Else

Journalist

