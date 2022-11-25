Organist James Flores and tenor Anthony Lee will perform a program including the music of Bach and Mendelssohn in a special 150th anniversary concert for St Patrick's Catholic Church in Albury Saturday.
Flores said the celebration was the perfect way to mark such a significant event.
"If we think about any of the most important milestones in our lives, these were celebrated with music," he said.
"It's only fitting to mark the 150th anniversary of St Patrick's Church with a concert featuring one of the few pipe organs in the Wagga diocese.
"We've put together a program of music that showcases the king of instruments in organ repertoire and its role in accompaniment for singing."
Lee, who recently completed a biomedicine degree at the University of Melbourne, is a member of the prestigious Trinity College Choir and also plays the piano and guitar.
Father Henry Ibe, of St Patrick's, said he was looking forward to the evening.
"It's going to be very good, we are very happy and delighted," he said.
"It's also most fitting that we should have the concert on the eve of the 150th anniversary of the building of the St Patrick's Church.
"It's a win-win situation for everyone."
Flores is also a pianist and accompanist and holds licentiate and associate diplomas in organ and piano performance.
The works of Bruckner and Purcell will also feature at the concert, which will begin at 7pm with entry by donation.
Meanwhile, a workshop offered by Ngarrindjeri mother and daughter duo Brittany Wright and Jocelyn Wright will be on Saturday, November 26, from 3pm to 5pm.
The workshop, Mrs Wright said, was about teaching the community about an ancient tradition.
"There's a whole side to weaving that's more than just women sitting around, there's a purpose," she said. "I learnt to weave from some aunties from country, it's a nice way of connecting culture to people and helps close the gap."
Tickets are $70 and include morning tea and wine.
"It's very exciting for us to be hosting this event - and teaching people about the ancient culture technique and what it means for us and people," she said.
