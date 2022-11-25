The Border Mail
Former East Albury star Sean Nesbitt's role in latest Crows' import

By Andrew Moir
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:23pm, first published 11:48am
Sean Nesbitt plays a cracking square cut against Lavington In November, 2000.

An outstanding East Albury cricketer around the turn of the century played a vital role in the development of the Crows' English import in this season's Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

