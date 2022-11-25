An outstanding East Albury cricketer around the turn of the century played a vital role in the development of the Crows' English import in this season's Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Harry Jackson played at South Milford in Yorkshire, alongside former Border rep pace bowler Sean Nesbitt.
"When I was breaking into first-team cricket, I was 14-15 years old and Sean had just joined our club because he had moved to Yorkshire with his family," Jackson revealed.
"Everyone looked up to him, he taught me a lot, helping me grow as a player when I was breaking through.
"He bowls first or second change for us and still picks up heaps of wickets, bats down the order and he still saves us from batting collapses."
