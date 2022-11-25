Ben Fulford has opened up on the challenges he faced as a junior cricketer and how he found his way back to the sport.
North Albury's destructive wicketkeeper-batter may be a self-confessed pest these days but he's revealed how the mental toll of pursuing representative pathways prompted him to walk away.
After five years off the field, Fulford returned to the game with a different mindset but the same match-winning ability he'd always possessed.
Home games may represent a 500km round-trip for the Echuca-based 28-year-old but after finally capturing the first A-grade premiership of his career last season, Fulford's never been happier to pad up than he is right now in the Hoppers green and gold.
"I moved away, did the national 17s, national 19s, NSW Country 19s and a bit of other rep stuff but then I just decided to step away from cricket altogether," Fulford recalled.
"I don't think those pathways are built to cater for everyone.
"Being younger, I was probably a little bit naive, a little bit mentally weak, I would say.
"It's a tough one to talk about in that regard because you never want to call yourself mentally weak but I probably didn't have the understanding of those pathways.
"I always thought I was that guy who was going to take it further and probably got a little bit complacent with it.
"Those pathways can be pretty toxic if your mental dexterity isn't up to it so I took a five-year absence from cricket.
"I just think those pathways can make or break you as a person, not so much as a cricketer.
"I did a lot of maturing in those five years off and was ready to come back to cricket.
"When I did, I have been more successful now, not doing nationals and all that sort of stuff but I'm glad I did it as a young fella.
"It's one of those things where you don't know if you would do it if you had your time again.
"People tell you what you want to hear to keep you involved and then toss you aside when the next best thing comes along.
"I'm doing the Riverina stuff now and if NSW Country wanted to pick me if I had a decent carnival, I'd be more than happy to go and represent, but I'm representing myself more than anything.
"Especially for junior blokes, it can be really cut-throat and I'd hate to see something similar happen to someone I know."
When the game became a burden instead of a passion, Fulford realised there was an issue.
"Cricket was something I loved so much as a kid, I couldn't get enough of it but to dread going to trainings and stuff like that, I knew it was time for me to step away from it," he said.
"Cricket's one of those things that when you step away, you come back or you don't and I fell back in love with cricket pretty quickly.
"It's North that does that to you.
"I can't get enough of my boys and the club.
"Every time we play a home game, it feels like I'm 13 again.
"You go there, have a laugh, carry on, you just feel at home and it's a real easy place to go play cricket when you've got mates like that there.
"I don't get to train with the boys all the time, I've got my own bowling machine in the back yard and I train with a few friends in Echuca still but the drive home feels like it takes about 15 minutes because those boys are like family to me.
"I can't get enough of them.
"We message each other through the week, we check in on each other, we're just a really tight-knit group.
"Culture matters a lot in any sport these days but in a sport that can be very individually success-driven, it's good to have those boys there.
"Ryan Addison is a bloke that will put you before himself a thousand times over and I guarantee anyone in the team would do the same.
"We all look after each other and it does make it so easy to drive home.
"I know what I'm going to get when I go out there with those blokes.
"We're not going to go through the motions, we have high expectations of each other and we stick to them."
Fulford's form is reflective of his mood, having started the season with back-to-back fifties in a Hoppers side which has won five out of five in all competitions.
Top of the pile was his unbeaten 72 against Tallangatta, coming off just 56 balls and contributing to a 121-run partnership with coach-captain Matt Condon.
"It's always nice making runs but I just enjoy winning," Fulford said.
"For me, individual success is nice but I want those team accolades.
"I worked that hard to get my first A-grade premiership, which was only last year, and I've been playing A-grade since I was 13.
"We make sure, as a club, we have very clear batting plans, that we're decisive in what we're doing, otherwise you're wasting your own time.
"We're super driven as a unit.
"We don't want to get complacent with anything so we drive each other.
"We had games last year we probably didn't deserve to win but we did, purely because we are so competitive and a little bit combative.
"You don't want to give sides an inch, you want to really step on the throat and drive them into the ground.
"It's not always getting up in their face, it can be going about your business but doing it in a manner that sends a bit of a message.
"We've always been that way at North; it's just bred into us.
"It's nice to have some of the blokes I played juniors with, Tom Hemsley and Ash Borella, still there, it just carries through and you can see it now in some of the younger kids like Billy (Blake) Elliott.
"He's worked so hard over the off-season and he's going to be an absolute gun for many years to come."
