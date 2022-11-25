The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Ben Fulford: North Albury wicketkeeper reflects on the challenges he faced as a junior

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury wicketkeeper-batter Ben Fulford has been reflecting on the highs and lows of an eventful cricket career. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ben Fulford has opened up on the challenges he faced as a junior cricketer and how he found his way back to the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.