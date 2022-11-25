Man tried to shove hotel door open, screaming at his frightened partner

A defence lawyer has said it was "unsurprising" his client who tried to bash his way into his partner's hotel room while yelling "I'll kill you" suffered from "drug issues".
In a submission for bail, Chirag Patel said Tyler Holt would nevertheless be better off in the community awaiting sentence given his struggles with his mental health.
Mr Patel said Holt witnessed the death of a friend in a car accident two years ago, where the other man was a front seat passenger and he was in the back.
He had also had a close friend die in an incident where he fell off a roof in his job as a roof plumber, something over which Holt felt guilt because he had suggested him for the role.
Holt, 24, terrified the woman in the early in the morning of November 6, just hours after they booked into the Quest Apartments Kiewa Street site in Albury.
Albury Local Court was told how the Mitta man and the victim had been in a relationship for about seven months, though there was an apprehended domestic violence order in place for her protection.
They checked into their third-level apartment on November 5.
At 1.50am, Holt walked down a hallway towards their room.
Police said he began banging on the door, asking the victim to let him inside.
He then kicked and banged the door with shoulder repeatedly before yelling out: "Open it, open the door now, open it, open it or I'll kill you."
She opened the door and let him in, began screaming at Holt then walked out of the room.
He ran after the victim and put his face close to her face.
They returned and left the room several times before Holt was locked out, leading to him kicking the door again.
He was arrested on November 12.
It was estimated that Holt shoved himself into the door more than 20 times, leaving a $3500 damage bill. He also damaged a $750 television.
Holt was granted $5000 bail and will be sentenced, after pleading guilty to intimidation and destroy or damage property, on January 16.
He was fined $480 and disqualified for three months on an unrelated charge of driving with an illicit drug present in system.
