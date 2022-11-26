A young woman who punched a female police officer during what a magistrate has labelled a "highly intoxicated" and "abusive" incident has avoided conviction.
"It is something," Sally McLaughlin told Candice Patricia Bellenger, "police have to deal with day in, day out."
It was clear, Ms McLaughlin said, that "they should not have to".
But on sentencing the 21-year-old Lavington woman, she said it was acknowledged that Bellenger already recognised she had "this problem with alcohol" through counselling.
"And there is strong evidence of your remorse," Ms McLaughlin said.
"It you continue to have issues with alcohol or mental health issues seek out assistance, not alcohol."
Bellenger, of Kaitlers Road, pleaded guilty to assault police, offensive behaviour, use offensive language and two charges of resisting police.
The court was told Bellenger was evicted from the Temperance and General wine bar in AMP Lane, off Dean Street, on September 18 after 8.30pm as she had been swearing at other customers.
Once she left, bar staff got in contact with the Albury police station.
"However, the accused returned soon after and continued to bother and annoy customers and staff."
Security from the nearby Beer Deluxe hotel were called over to help after Bellenger refused to leave.
She had to taken to the floor, such was her resistance of efforts to evict her again.
Police arrived soon after and, as they took her details, they said they could give her a lift home as "she was so drunk".
Bellenger didn't like the idea so ran off down the lane, but police quickly stopped her only to be subject to another barrage of bad language.
She then punched the officer to her arm.
Bellenger was placed on a nine-month conditional release order.
