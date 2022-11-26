The Border Mail
Lavington woman got drunk, got abusive and ended up punching a cop

By Albury Court
November 27 2022 - 8:30am
Candice Patricia Bellenger

A young woman who punched a female police officer during what a magistrate has labelled a "highly intoxicated" and "abusive" incident has avoided conviction.

