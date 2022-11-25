Though Spring on the border has been less than spectacular weather wise, it's a more than a welcomed change for Oliver and Ben Zwar.
The reason being, it stands friendly in comparison to the harsh Swedish winter, a climate the pair have become familiar with over the past three or so years.
Hailing from Yackandandah, the mountain biking sensations are enjoying being back on home soil after racking up more achievements than you could shake a stick at in the Scandinavian nation.
But to say the least, it's been a rollercoaster ride.
From building their own teams to racing on borrowed bikes after their own were stolen and enduring some seriously hard knocks, the brotherly duo have thrived in Sweden.
Earlier in August, older sibling Oliver took out sixth in the DHI World Championships, a feat he labelled 'insane'.
What's perhaps more ludicrous is how their journey began.
"Four years ago we started an Instagram page called Zwar Brothers Racing, just so our frieds and family could see what we were up to," Oliver said.
"We had some decent results (in Sweden) and that evolved into Lusty High Performance Racing, and then we did really well again.
"I met Joe Bowman who runs Steel City Media, and he had all these crazy ideas and that then became Union.
"This year was the first year we had a team manager, I remember I had so much spare time compared to what I used to have, I didn't know what to do - I was just bumming around the pits.
"It made a huge difference not having to worry about dinner, what time you have to eat, making sure your juniors are at the track riding, if everyone's wearing the right gear - all those sorts of things."
Union features both brothers as well as fellow border local Ollie Davis, who has strapped in for the ride alongside the Zwars' more recently.
What began as a quick startup by the two privateers has grown exponentially, now to the point where the Yackandandah-raised brothers are a well known name in the global mountain biking scene.
But it hasn't come without it's challenges - just ask Ben.
"I had an unlucky mechanical error in my qualifying run at the start of the year, something happened to the bike then I had a pretty big crash," he said.
"I hurt my foot pretty bad - there were two months until second round, so there was a lot of timed to rest up and get my ankle right.
"We were then meant to do a European race but I couldn't do that because I was sick with a lung infection, I wasn't going to race but I thought I'd give it a go.
"I was so weak...but I just missed out on qualifying by one spot which was like two hundredths of a second.
"I started to get a bit healthier, and it probably wasn't until round three or four where I recovered.
"I built some more confidence and got a top 30 result which got the ball rolling on the bike, but I had another crash; I broke my wrist and got a concussion so that knocked me back."
Hard knocks are part and parcel of the sport, however it's not just on the trails where the Zwars' have endured some hard times.
But as they often do, the tougher spots the pair found themselves in created some of the best memories.
"Moving there is definitely something that was scary, a bit hard and unknown, but if it wasn't for that, we wouldn't be where we are now," Ben said.
"We didn't know anyone there when we moved, so the people we trained with in the sports academy were super friendly; they invited us to go to their places and go skiiing and snowboarding.
"If we didn't move there, my riding career would probably be over.
"I've definitely met some lifelong riding friends over there."
Oliver indicated he also found adjusting difficult at times.
But like his brother, he credits it was all a part of the learning experience, one which has born his dream career.
"There were definitely times which were tougher than others," Oliver said.
"Because of COVID we got locked out (of Australia) for two years, we managed to come back for four weeks last December but didn't get to experience everything we wanted to.
"In the middle of winter it can be minus 10 degrees nearly every day for a few weeks so it's definitely a lot different to the plus 35 degrees that we have here in our off season.
"Luckily for us we spent a lot of time in Sweden growing up, it ended up working out really well.
"If we stayed here we wouldn't be able to leave and go racing because we were privateers at the time - I'd probably be back working as a carpenter or doing a real job."
Despite braving freezing temperatures and adverse conditions, both admit it's likely their riding careers would be over, if not stifled, had the move to Sweden not eventuated.
The Zwars' are currently making the most of a well earned holiday in Yackandandah and surrounds, lapping up the warmth and catching everyone up on their adventure, warts and all.
But before they return to the high octane European setting, Oliver has one last box to tick.
"One of the first races (in the New Year) is at Mt Beauty, and that is one of the first places I ever raced a mountain bike," he said.
"That'll be really cool to get back."
