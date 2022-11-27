The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

OUR SAY: Delivering on health for all, as it should be for people in the regions

By Editorial
November 27 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Delivering on health for all, as it should be for people in the regions

Living in a rural area often means simply having to accept you're not going to get the same ease-of-access to top-quality health care as you would in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.