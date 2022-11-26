The Border Mail
Injured worker's case against Joss and other businesses resolved

By Local News
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
The Mann Central site in Wodonga, pictured near completion in 2017.

An injured worker's civil case against Border businesses has resolved ahead of a trial.

Local News

