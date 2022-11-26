Injured worker's case against Joss and other businesses resolved

An injured worker's civil case against Border businesses has resolved ahead of a trial.
Shaun Webb, 24, sought a six-figure settlement after being injured at the Mann Central work site on October 5, 2017.
In a statement of claim against Colin Joss & Co and Ben White Security Fencing, and third party 23 Carpentry, Mr Webb said his left eye was penetrated while he was cutting lengths of wire from a coil, causing vision loss.
IN OTHER NEWS
He had alleged the businesses were negligent and failed to provide a safe workplace.
The matter was listed briefly in the Supreme Court this week ahead of a forecast trial involving a jury in Wodonga.
The court heard the matter had been resolved.
Details of the resolution between the injured man and the businesses wasn't revealed in court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.