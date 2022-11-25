The Border Mail
Mum says police saved her, three kids, from Springdale Heights fire

By Local News
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:14pm, first published 3:20pm
Jacinta Fox and her three children, including one aged just six months old, were inside this Springdale Heights home during an alleged arson attack by her neighbours on Thursday night. The pair are now in custody.

Police have extinguished a deliberate blaze before it could take hold of a home containing a mother and her three children, including a six-month-old baby.

