Mount Beauty will look to open its account in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district on Saturday.
The Power has been a contender over a long period of time, but has suffered successive losses to start the rain-interrupted season.
The forecast of a mostly sunny 27 degrees will delight all players, who have faced uncertainty for most rounds due to the wet weather.
Mt Beauty will travel to Kiewa.
Howlong and Eskdale are the other winless sides, although the latter has completed only the one game.
Eskdale is home to Bethanga, while Howlong is away to premiers Yackandandah.
And Baranduda is home to Dederang.
Baranduda is the only unbeaten team, having claimed its first two games, while it has the round seven bye.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At provincial level, Wodonga Raiders are home to New City, Wodonga faces Belvoir, undefeated St Patrick's and North Albury meet, Tallangatta and Corowa are at Lavington, while Albury's home to East Albury.
