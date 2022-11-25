No issues found with woman's healthcare before death at Wangaratta

A coroner has found a Wangaratta health provider gave adequate care to a woman who suffered falls and refused medical treatment before her death.
The 65-year-old woman, who had special needs, died at Kirinari House on May 17.
She suffered multiple falls in the months before her death as her health slowly deteriorated.
She refused food and treatment before her death.
Coroner Paresa Spanos investigated the woman's treatment by North East Health.
In a report handed down this week, she said was satisfied with the care provided to the late woman.
