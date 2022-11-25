The Border Mail
No issues found with woman's healthcare before death at Wangaratta

By Local News
Updated November 25 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
A coroner has found a Wangaratta health provider gave adequate care to a woman who suffered falls and refused medical treatment before her death.

