A bold pink jumpsuit and jockey helmet-inspired millinery is the ensemble that has won the inaugural Fashion Forward category at Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.
Thurgoona resident Karen Naughtin won the new Fashions on the Field category, which is judged on unique style and has rules relaxed from more traditional categories such as Lady of the Day.
Mrs Naughtin said her concept for the prize-winning look was brought to life by her sister-in-law, who runs styling business Candice Lee Styling.
"I like to do something different," Mrs Naughtin said.
"I like something with a bit more colour. When that [category] came up I thought, 'oh, that's me.'"
The first category for Fashions on the Field was Millinery of the Day.
After two heats the title was awarded to Wodonga resident Kat Stewart, whose bold and accessorised top hat headpiece was created locally by Delphine Nicholson.
Gentleman of the Day was taken out by Shane McDowall for his wooden bow tie and accessories.
Mr McDowall pulled the look together quickly after making last-minute plans to attend the races with fiancé Meggan Gardner and their daughter, Molly-Jane.
The coveted final category, Lady of the Day, was bestowed upon Tayla Johnson, whose winning look was inspired first by her collared dress. Ms Johnson's headpiece, a tall and abstract design, was made by Leanne Bensley.
Fashions on the Field is presented by Quest Wodonga. Quest business owner Tash Callewaert said the new category would celebrate modern aesthetics.
"Fashion Forward is moving away from traditional racewear but still really into fashion, and really well thought out," Mrs Callewaert said.
"One of the things that Fashion Forward exudes for me is attitude and confidence. A person who is fashion forward doesn't usually follow a trend, they usually have their own ideas.
"I really love the idea that people can hop on the stage and be themselves," she said.
Racing Wodonga's newest committee member, Sarah Cox, agreed that Mrs Naughtin's outfit was the best of the contestants.
"It definitely met the criteria," Ms Cox said.
"You could see her individuality coming out in that outfit."
Mrs Naughtin was a late entry to the category she would go on to win, having rushed to the stage after the first round of walks were already completed.
