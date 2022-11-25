The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bold pink wins inaugural Fashion Forward category at Wodonga Gold Cup

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated November 25 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inaugural Fashion Forward category winner Karen Naughtin took home a Quest Wodonga Fashions on the Field prize pack valued at $9000. Picture by Ash Smith.

A bold pink jumpsuit and jockey helmet-inspired millinery is the ensemble that has won the inaugural Fashion Forward category at Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.