Australia's finest school-based tennis players are back on the Border.
The Australian Schools Teams Challenge had been played prior to COVID, so it will make its return to Albury Tennis Association, starting tomorrow.
There's 12 teams in both the boys and girls sections.
"Our best schools are represented, there will be a number of players with those teams that compete within our national individual championships as well," tournament director Joel Goodwin offered.
