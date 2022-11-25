Riverina won a thriller against powerhouse ACT in Friday's opening round of the NSW Country Cricket Championship.
Led by Wagga's Sam Gainsford, Riverina was sent in to bat at Riawena Oval, Orange, and Lavington's Chris Galvin produced a stunning knock.
He scored a majestic 79 from 117 deliveries to pilot the underdogs to a superb score of 260 from its 50 overs.
"It was doing a lot early, he's one of those guys that can step up to the next level and I'll take those guys every day of the week," delighted coach Trent Ball offered.
He's one of those guys that can step up to the next level and ... Hamish Starr's second spell was incredible, he's played one of the best games I've seen.- Trent Ball on Chris Galvin, Hamish Starr
Gainsford then struck 54 from 53 balls, while Temora product Hamish Starr hammered 50 from 25.
Eric Bell was outstanding for ACT with 125 runs as the favourites looked certainties at 2-190.
But Gainsford (3-11) and Starr (3-36) were superb, while Galvin had three run outs, including two direct hits, to dismiss ACT for 253.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Hamish Starr's second spell was incredible, he's played one of the best games I've seen."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.