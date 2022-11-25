The Border Mail
Riverina pips ACT by seven runs in NSW Country Cricket Championship

By Andrew Moir
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 4:51pm
Riverina's Chris Galvin acknowledges his team-mates after passing his half-century. Picture by Nick McGrath/Central Western Daily

Riverina won a thriller against powerhouse ACT in Friday's opening round of the NSW Country Cricket Championship.

