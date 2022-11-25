REPAIR works on Woolshed Road, Beechworth, and Jarvis Lane, Kergunyah, which were damaged during recent heavy rain will start next week, Indigo Shire Council says.
The council said on Friday Gooramadda Road near Rutherglen and Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah - the sites of two massive sinkholes - would remain closed until further notice.
A temporary bridge was being considered for Indigo Creek Road, but restoring access would "take a little longer" as the council looked for a permanent fix.
