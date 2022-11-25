The Border Mail
Some repairs on flood-damaged roads in Indigo Shire to start next week

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
Bells Flat Road, Yackandandah

REPAIR works on Woolshed Road, Beechworth, and Jarvis Lane, Kergunyah, which were damaged during recent heavy rain will start next week, Indigo Shire Council says.

