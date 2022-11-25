The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Delphine Nicholson Milliner and Leanne Bensley Milliner vie for top spots at Fashions on the Field

AG
By Alice Gifford
November 26 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga resident Kat Stewart is interviewed on stage for her headpiece, a bold red top hat and netted fascinator designed by Delphine Nicholson Millinery, which would go on to win Millinery of the Day. Picture by Ash Smith.

From their positions on the judging panel and in the audience, two of the Border's most prominent milliners watched as their designs were modelled at the Wodonga Gold Cup Fashions on the Field on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.