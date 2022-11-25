From their positions on the judging panel and in the audience, two of the Border's most prominent milliners watched as their designs were modelled at the Wodonga Gold Cup Fashions on the Field on Friday.
Milliner Delphine Nicholson was seated on the judges panel, where she recused herself from voting in categories where she had a conflict of interest.
Milliner Leanne Bensley, who entered multiple categories to model her own creations, designed the headpiece for the winner of the coveted Lady of the Day, Tayla Johnson.
Having both served as judges for Fashions on the Field, Mrs Nicholson said accepting the invitation could be a difficult decision to make.
"I had made the hat before I had been asked to judge. I almost said no to judging because I thought she was a standout and these two [other judges] thought the same thing," Ms Nicholson said.
"You have to step back and say, 'That is actually mine, I'm not going to be involved in the judging of it,'" Ms Bensley said.
However, both fashion designers agreed that educated attention to detail was an asset for judging.
"Delphine can see the workmanship that goes into millinery, which is why it is really good to have a milliner on the panel," Ms Bensley said.
Though they put on a competitive face for Fashions on the Field, the two milliners are good friends with distinct styles and clientele.
"She actually got me into millinery," Ms Bensley said.
