The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

It has been a cracking day: Racing Wodonga celebrates success as Gold Cup turns a crowd

AG
By Alice Gifford
November 25 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An estimated 7000 punters poured into Wodonga Racecourse on Friday, making the Gold Cup the best attended event for Racing Wodonga since 2019. Picture by Ash Smith.

The Wodonga Gold Cup was a "cracking day", says Racing Wodonga general manager Steve Wright, as the club's largest annual event wrapped for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.