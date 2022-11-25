The Wodonga Gold Cup was a "cracking day", says Racing Wodonga general manager Steve Wright, as the club's largest annual event wrapped for another year.
An estimated 7000 punters poured into Wodonga Racecourse on Friday, reveling in the exceptional weather.
Mr Wright said the Gold Cup had been the best attended event for Racing Wodonga since 2019, a relief to organisers whose second-largest meet was cancelled due to rain last month.
Best friends Mel Richardson and Judi Donlan spent the morning judging an informal fashion competition, scoring passers by out of ten for their looks from the comfort of their shaded bar table.
They said they had come to the races to enjoy the sun and each other's company.
"It is a celebration of getting out," Ms Donlan said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"With COVID, we have had two of the worst years and friendship means everything." she said.
Racegoers wandered between races, betting, bars and fashion competitions, with many staying back for the post-race musical entertainment courtesy of "rock royalty" singer-songwriter Diesel.
Though course conditions were "perfect" for horse racing, the sun combined with flowing alcohol also created perfect conditions for antisocial behaviour. Police were in large attendance throughout the day.
Multiple fights broke out by the racecourse and at the entrance, where security guards attempted to police levels of intoxication.
Shortly after the final race was called, military police rolled through to assess the scene.
The Wodonga Gold Cup was the first event for new Racing Wodonga committee member Sarah Cox.
Ms Cox is the daughter and granddaughter of leading Wodonga trainers Brian and Ollie Cox, two of the Border and North East's greatest horse trainers.
After joining the committee last month, Ms Cox said she was proud to be continuing her family's legacy.
"You could feel the buzz amongst the crowd," Ms Cox said.
"I had a fantastic day."
