YOUR SAY: Black Friday sales ignore our Australian bushfire history

I note the continued onslaught of the Black Friday sales here in Australia, and I wonder why?
We don't have all shops shut on the Thursday for Thanksgiving, so why the sales?
OK, fair enough, obviously businesses need all the money they can get, despite the warnings from the Reserve Bank about inflation, but would Australian businesses be happy to put their name next to a sale titled Black Saturday?
How about Black Thursday? No?
Black before a day of the week almost always means a devastating bushfire, where a lot of people died.
So why are we having Australian businesses ignoring our Australian history of the Black Friday bushfires in order to promote an American sale?
IN OTHER NEWS:
The logs supplied to the Corryong mill are from fully integrated logging operations.
The coupe is supplying high quality logs for furniture, flooring, joinery and low grade logs for pallets and packing cases and there will be pulp grade logs for white copy paper. This ensures that the trees are fully utilised.
Both these mills are in small remote communities and are underpinning much of the economic activity.
The view that we can move to purely plantation timber is fantasy. Ash forests grow in high rainfall areas. There will be a huge backlash from the agricultural sector if the government tries to purchase suitable land for ash plantations.
A substantial area of blue gum plantation established in western Victoria under now-defunct tax concessions. A considerable area has now been harvested for pulpwood and returned to agriculture.
We should be retaining working forests.
If it has been harvested before, it should remain state forest and available for forestry and harvested on sustained yield basis. Thereby sequestering carbon in the timber produced.
