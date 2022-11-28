The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Black Friday sales ignore our Australian bushfire history

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
An early morning shot from Murray River Road, looking towards the Upper Murray during the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires. One reader says using Black Friday to describe sales ignores the devastating 1939 fires known by that name. Picture by James Wiltshire

Black Friday sales ignore history

I note the continued onslaught of the Black Friday sales here in Australia, and I wonder why?

