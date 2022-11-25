North East polling sites open as politicians and candidates cast votes

Victorian polling booths have opened for the state election, with North East politicians and candidates casting their votes early on Saturday.
Polling stations opened on Saturday morning and voters have until 6pm to cast their ballots.
Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins, who is looking to take the seat of Benambra from member Bill Tilley, cast her vote at the Wodonga Middle Years College.
Mr Tilley has also voted on Saturday morning, while Mark Tait is standing in the seat for Labor.
Mr Tilley, who has held the seat since 2006, said he would be at polling sites in Wodonga before heading to outlying areas.
"We've run a good campaign, I've got a lot of hard working volunteers who support me and support the Liberal Party," he said.
"Credit to all of them.
"The plan is to cover as much area as I can, go out there and support the volunteers, but also the community."
Ms Hawkins said there was "a real appetite to move away from the major parties".
"Our people understand what independents do for their community," she said.
"We have Helen Haines here, we've had Cathy McGowan previously, and they get what local politics looks like.
"It's not politics being done to them, it's politics down with them."
Ms Hawkins said a formal complaint had been put to the Victorian Electoral Commission over a reported incident with Mr Tilley at an early voting station last Saturday.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I put in a formal complaint through the VEC because it was threatening and intimidating behaviour," she said.
Mr Tilley didn't want to comment on the incident on polling day, but said the pre-poll sites were "toxic".
"This is a hell of a lot better than the pre-poll - people are being allowed to just go in and lodge their votes," he said.
"This is the absolute last quarter of the final.
"The pre-poll in the last few weeks, the behaviour was absolutely toxic."
Pundits are predicting a close result statewide, with many flagging a minority government could be formed.
