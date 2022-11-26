After years of hard work, testing and talks with recruiters, our best young footballers are about to discover their fate in the AFL Draft on Monday and Tuesday.
These are the names we'll be listening out for over the next two nights of life-changing action.
Height: 183cm
Weight: 71kg
DOB: 16/01/04
The elite running power of Wodonga's Ollie Hollands is going to prove a major asset to one club next season. With dad Ben and older brother Elijah having reached the top level with Richmond and Gold Coast respectively, the 18-year-old looks set to continue a proud family history off the back of some big performances for Geelong Grammar School and Vic Country this year.
"It would mean a lot," Hollands said. "It's something I've dreamed about since I was a young kid.
"It would be a real honour for myself, my family and all that people that have played a role in my journey. Footy definitely played a big part growing up, hearing stories about Dad playing for Richmond and also my great-grandfather, who played for Carlton.
"There was a lot of footy background there and also being in a household with an older brother who went through something similar to what I'm going through now.
"Elijah's been a massive outlet in terms of what he's experiencing himself in his own career and I've been able to take on board what he's learning and implement that into my life."
Height: 185cm
Weight: 87kg
DOB: 13/4/04
Having left the small town of Girgarre to pursue his football dream in Wangaratta, life had already changed dramatically for the powerful forward before he suffered an ACL injury playing for the Murray Bushrangers in August. However, the likelihood of George spending most of 2023 on the sidelines shouldn't prevent him being picked up early.
"At my old school, I wasn't even at the stage where I could go out and order food by myself," George said. "At the end of under-16s with Bushies, I got found out. I wasn't mature enough at that stage but when I did move away, I locked in and focused for the year and made some unreal improvements.
"I knew no-one in Wangaratta but COVID probably was the best time for me as a person, growing up a little bit more. Moving to a new town, making new friends and meeting new people put me in a place where I felt comfortable to put myself out there. If I got rejected, so be it, I wasn't going to take it to heart."
Height: 176cm
Weight: 71kg
DOB: 23/11/99
The Wangaratta excitement machine has become one of the stories of this Draft build-up, having spoken with several AFL clubs after another stunning season in the Ovens and Murray. Richards has never played a minute of state league footy but the fleet-footed 23-year-old midfielder is proof that it's never too late to chase down your dream.
"When I was at Bushies in the NAB League I didn't have any contact with any clubs, it has just come about this year," Richards explained. "This year has been the first year where I've spoken to any club and it came about three months ago when the first club reached out. Since then, I've spoken to more. It has been a really interesting time.
"In the pre-season I hadn't even thought about the prospect of being drafted. It only came to light halfway through the year."
Height: 204cm
Weight: 112kg
DOB: 17/05/04
The towering ruckman from Osborne has gone from strength to strength in the GWS Giants Academy and also got a taste of the VFL this year. Madden underlined his threat as a marking target up forward during the Hume League finals and was the leading ruckman for the Allies at the National Championships.
"We missed out on the flag at Osborne this year but hopefully I can get drafted and do us proud for a bit," Madden said.
"It's the thought of making it and seeing people from the same area, people like Harry Perryman and Matt Kennedy, being able to do it. You're inspired by them having a decent crack."
"I've had a few good coaches over my journey. Dad's been pretty good, Jamie Parr's been a good role model at Osborne and Joel Mackie, for the last couple of years, has been huge, pushing me to become better."
Height: 186cm
Weight: 80kg
DOB: 10/08/04
Few would have mentioned Mitchell as a draft prospect in early 2022, least of all the man himself, but a mid-year positional switch from midfield to the wing proved inspired as he found another gear. Mitchell produced a series of outstanding displays for the Bushies and was ever-present for Vic Country at the national carnival before ending the season playing for Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray grand final.
"I wasn't on anyone's radar 12 months ago so to be in this position now, I'm really grateful," Mitchell said. "It's pretty overwhelming but exciting at the same time and it's good to be in that elite environment.
"If you'd told me this a year ago I would definitely have laughed at you. It's all happened really quickly in the last few months."
Height: 198cm
Weight: 83kg
DOB: 22/04/03
Invited to the Draft Combine last year, the curse of COVID denied Eyers the chance to impress recruiters but he got his head down and earned a second bite of the cherry. Having been swung from the ruck to centre half-back, Eyers showed his versatility and willingness to take on a new challenge in the name of opportunity.
"I had one of my better seasons," Eyers said. "It was very new for me; I'd only played a handful of games, tops, throughout my entire junior career in that position but I adapted to it pretty quickly.
"You've just got to have the confidence, listen to your coaches and take their advice. It was something I tried to pick up relatively quickly and I was happy with how I went."
Height: 200cm
Weight: 94kg
DOB: 03/11/03
The former Henty man has packed plenty in this year, with Murray a regular for the Bushies, lining up for the Allies and getting a VFL call-up from Collingwood. He also made five appearances for Wangaratta Rovers, underlining his ability and confidence as the Hawks reached a prelim.
"It's just a wait-and-see game, whether you're lucky enough that a club selects you and gives you that chance to prove yourself," Murray said. "The goal is to get drafted and if I did end up on a list, it would mean everything.
"I've been working towards it for plenty of years so being able to get that opportunity would mean the world. But, then again, if I'm unlucky enough not to get picked up, I'll go down to Melbourne or Adelaide and play the highest level of football I can there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.