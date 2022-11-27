SUPPORTERS of Independent Jacqui Hawkins have been accused of breaking election rules and failing to behave with integrity.
Labor and Liberal rivals for the seat of Benambra expressed dismay at behaviour at polling booths across the electorate on Saturday.
Labor candidate Mark Tait said backers of the yellow Independent breached a rule that limits Independents to two signs at polling booths.
He cited excess posters at Beechworth, Victory Lutheran College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College and Yackandandah stations.
"I think Jacqui is a great candidate but they crossed the boundaries; we had the same rules but they really pushed it," Mr Tait said.
"You cannot call integrity and break the rules."
Mr Tait said his team had alerted Victorian Electoral Commission officials to the situation and asked them to remove posters.
Liberal MP for Benambra Bill Tilley said based on reports he had received from his volunteers it appeared Hawkins supporters "must have thought they were above all the rules".
"From polling place to polling place, they had signs up, they were positioning vehicles with signs in not proper places, there were also things with balloons, bumble bees, they are all signs," Mr Tilley said.
"The rules even say the '65 Chev convertible painted yellow which was driving around town is included as a sign.
"It goes back to integrity, if you can't read the rules, how can you read legislation in the parliament?"
When asked by The Border Mail on Saturday night about complaints over signs, Ms Hawkins said "I haven't been made aware of any issues and nor has my campaign team been contacted in relation to the issues, it's the first I've heard of it".
She said she was aware of a request to remove bunting at a booth as "it was classified as a sign" but had been told by the VEC that the bees were "fine" and did not believe there was a problem with the car.
"I think our campaign has been very strong on integrity, those issues have not been raised with my campaign manager," Ms Hawkins said.
Campaign manager Jill Briggs confirmed she was unaware of signage breaches.
"That is concerning but we had very clear guidelines and all the teams knew them, so that's concerning if we messed up on that," Ms Briggs said.
"We don't want to break the rules."
VEC Benambra election manager Trevor Deacon said he was not aware of issues with signs but added he may not have been alerted to breaches.
"I visited quite a few (booths) and everyone was sticking to the rules and if they weren't sticking to the rules the voting centre manager dealt with it there and then," he said.
