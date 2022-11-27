The Border Mail
Step Out Against Violence Albury rally draws crowd of more than 100

By Ted Howes
Updated November 27 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 8:30pm
Traffic in Dean Street stopped on Saturday for the Step Out Against Violence campaign. There was honking - not in anger, but support. Picture by James Wiltshire

About 100 people marched through Albury on Saturday to spread a simple message - if you've been a victim of violence, speak out and don't be afraid.

