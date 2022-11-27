About 100 people marched through Albury on Saturday to spread a simple message - if you've been a victim of violence, speak out and don't be afraid.
But it was people on the sidelines of the Step Out Against Violence campaign rally on Dean Street that co-organiser Liz Marmo said were inspiring.
Ms Marmo said while some horrified spectators turned away at some of the distressing messages contained in the speeches at QEII Square, many were "deeply touched at the honesty and grittiness of the speakers" who included movement founder Judy Langridge and MP Tania Maxwell, whose speech was read out in her absence due to the coinciding election.
"It wasn't a huge turnout but people in the street and those driving past in their cars were beeping their horns - not in anger at being inconvenienced but in support, and the clapping was incredible," Ms Marmo said.
"We didn't have as big a crowd as we have had previously, but there was an election happening. No one was even pissed off because the traffic was stopped.
"I would say there were were about 100 that came into QEII Square but there were a lot of marchers who went on their way."
Ms Marmo said Ms Maxwell was among politicians to support the movement. Others at the rally included Albury MP Justin Clancy and next year's Labor Party candidate Marcus Rowland.
"We need funding at the earliest point of intervention ... for longer. That way we can stop violence before it starts," Ms Maxwell said.
"The theme this year is unite - in the name of everyone harmed by violence, we are united. And we won't stop until the violence does.
"When every week a woman dies as a result of family violence, when every week a child that is known to child protection dies, when every year there are more than 30,000 victims of sexual assault in this country - and two-thirds of them are children - this is a goal we must prioritise."
Ms Marmo, who has been an activist in Albury-Wodonga for many years, was one of the founding members of the Right to Privacy movement and said change began with "common folk".
"Grass roots activism is so important - I'm hoping that in time this group will spread nationally," Ms Marmo said.
"Next year we have got more organisations that are happy to get involved. We have no doubt that this is going to build up and that nationally this is going to take off.
"To see that response from the public in such a public setting was so empowering. That means people are open for discussion."
