The North East and southern NSW were jumping with visitors on the election weekend, many seemingly seeking an escape from months of being bombarded with politics.
Whether it was a respite from being told how to vote, or the burst of warm weather that inspired them, Melburnians flocked to both Lake Hume and the Alpine country.
Lake Hume Resort and the Hotel High Plains at Dinner Plain were each fully booked out.
At Dinner Plain, the hotel venue manager Helmut Murphy said business midweek had been quiet, but Friday opened the floodgates to visitors.
"We had quite a few people here over the weekend," Mr Murphy said.
"A lot of people went to Omeo for a day trip to vote then came back here.
"They did what they had to do - and then came back here to relax, sitting by the fire drinking a nice glass of red wine and relaxing.
"We're a little bit quiet midweek, but it will pick up - we've got big walking groups and cycling groups and motorcycle groups coming through."
Chef Lucas Cause said people, especially from Melbourne, just wanted to "get away from the big smoke".
"We've been booked out since Friday, we have been completely full this weekend except for one room," Mr Cause said.
"A lot of our bookings come from Melbourne anyway, but that's the nature of the place, they want to get away from the big smoke.
"Especially this weekend, I think people just wanted to get away, not look at the TV, they just wanted to get away from everything.
"This time of the year if pretty quiet normally, we don't get a lot of people come up here, they go further out more towards Wangaratta or Albury, places like those.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The recent snowfall has a lot to do with it - more people are coming up to see snow outside of winter."
Lake Hume Resort manager Shanna Moss said perhaps an escape from politics was part of the reason for the surge, but the lifting of the blue-green algae warning on the lake was also a big factor.
"I would definitely say that with the weir being clear of algae, that it's bringing people back out onto the lake," Ms Moss said.
"We've had a very busy weekend, our accommodation has been at full capacity.
"We were getting calls up until Friday from people still wanting accommodation."
