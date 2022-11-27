The Border Mail
Benambra will remain a Liberal stronghold after Bill Tilley saw off a second bid by Independent Jacqui Hawkins to unseat him

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 27 2022 - 1:38pm
Tilley lands fifth victory as Hawkins concedes defeat after close contest

MP Bill Tilley will become Benambra's longest-serving Liberal Party MP after his primary vote rose as he defeated Independent rival Jacqui Hawkins a second time.

