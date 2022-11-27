Tilley lands fifth victory as Hawkins concedes defeat after close contest

MP Bill Tilley will become Benambra's longest-serving Liberal Party MP after his primary vote rose as he defeated Independent rival Jacqui Hawkins a second time.
However, the former policeman will not be in government after his friend and Opposition leader Matthew Guy was defeated by Labor Premier Daniel Andrews in an encore of the 2018 Victorian election result.
Ms Hawkins conceded defeat on Sunday.
"I congratulate Bill Tilley and his team on their campaign and on retaining the seat," she said.
Ms Hawkins said it was "an incredibly close race".
"In 2018, when I first ran, 2000 votes separated myself and the incumbent, and this year, I've narrowed that to 671 votes between us," Ms Hawkins said.
"It's amazing to have increased my first preference share from 16.14 per cent in 2018 to 32.2 per cent this year."
However, Mr Tilley also had a spike in primary votes with his share rising to 43.45 per cent from 39.86, despite the field being eight instead of six this year.
The Labor Party had a record low vote of 12.66 per cent, which followed a previous nadir of 18 per cent in 2018 with unionist Mark Tait the candidate at both polls.
Mr Tilley was delighted with his support, which followed him campaigning with party support to build a new Border hospital.
He said Ms Hawkins had been "misleading" in her claims of what she could achieve on that front and rejected the Independent's view he had "done nothing".
"If you take a drive around the Benambra district you can see significant amounts of work that's being done and these are actual projects that have crossed over my desk or I've participated in the policy development," Mr Tilley said.
"I have delivered and I will continue to deliver."
Mr Tilley will soon surpass Lou Lieberman, who held the seat from 1976 to 1992, to be the record-holder for the Liberals in Benambra. They have each won five elections.
"However long I get the privilege to serve it matters none to me," Mr Tilley said when asked about breaking Mr Liberman's mark.
Saturday's win was Mr Tilley's first election success while wearing a beard, but he says it will soon be gone with a charity to benefit from him being clean shaven.
"The beard is coming off, I've had it for four years and I might find a charitable cause to see if anybody wants to donate," he said.
"There's a lot of people in need and anything I can do to raise money for them I'm more than happy to do."
Ms Hawkins declined to say if she would return for a third tilt at Benambra.
"I'm just going to start focussing on getting back into my current role as a senior regional tourism adviser and enjoying some down time," Ms Hawkins said.
"It's been a four-month long campaign so I just need to reset for a little bit."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Hawkins did not win a booth in 2018, this time she topped the Birallee, Beechworth, Stanley, Wooragee and Yackandandah stations.
Former Indigo Shire mayor Jenny O'Connor outpolled Mr Tilley in Beechworth, Stanley and Yackandandah in the last election.
Mr Tait put his poor result down to a lack of funding, saying his kitty was $6500, a tenth of his 2018 budget.
The Greens drew 3.39 per cent of the vote and the Animal Justice Party scored 2.8 per cent.
Family First Victoria (1.95) Liberal Democrats (1.92) and the Freedom Party (1.57) also failed to reach the four per cent mark to entitle them to public funding for election costs.
