Despite an unbeaten century from Corowa's Jarred Lane, Tallangatta stole the headlines at Lavington Sports Ground as it won through to a last gasp three wicket victory.
The Bushies were carried through by a captains knock of 60 from Matt Armstrong, helping chase down Corowa's total of 9/241 with just two overs to spare.
Earlier on, Lane managed to reach his ton on the final ball of the first innings, playing the anchor role with many of his fellow bats falling for cheap.
Armstrong was pivotal with the ball for Tallangatta as he took 3-35, before quarterbacking the run chase to give his side the win.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Raiders blitzed New City in emphatic fashion, securing a 173-run win to leapfrog the Phoenix on the ladder.
Raiders first drop Tom Powell crafted an important 61 to carry his side through to 9/204, with New City imports Talor Scott and Eben Botha both collecting two wickets apiece.
Enter Dhanuska Ranaweera.
The Raiders spearhead scythed through the Phoenix's top order to claim a quickfire five-for, while Gregory Roberts' haul of four saw New City skittled for just 31 runs.
And at Billson Park, East Albury was a well oiled machine in the way it dispatched of Albury.
Kris Milosta (3/21) and Harry Jackson (3/10) restricted the hosts to 110 all out, with the Crows losing just two wickets on the chase to claim victory.
