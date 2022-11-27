Underrated Belvoir opening bowler David Perkins skittled arch rivals Wodonga to set up a four-wicket win on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Wodonga won the toss and batted on a tricky wicket at home, but Perkins ripped through to claim 4-21 from 10 overs as the Bulldogs posted only 123 from 37.4 overs.
The Eagles were cruising at 0-49, but then lost 5-17, before former Riverina player Joe Cooke and Will McCarty saved the situation with a 38-run partnership.
"The pitch was doing a little bit, it was never going to be a high-scoring game," Eagles' captain Zac Simmonds admitted.
Wodonga opener Tom Johnson was superb to post 62 from 93 deliveries, while No. 7 Mason Brown (12) was the only other player in double figures.
"He (Perkins) bowled really well, he starts games well for us, he's taking early wickets and if he's no doing that, he doesn't go for many," Simmonds offered.
Josh Wood plastered 40 from 55 balls, before Cooke's 36 not out, while off-spinner Avery Weilandt nabbed 3-28.
