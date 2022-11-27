As far as entertainment value goes, Bethanga's edging of Eskdale on Saturday was about all you can ask for in a game of cricket.
The match played host to masterful strokeplay, excellent death bowling and a diamond duck to boot as Bethanga claimed a one run triumph on the road.
"We stuck right until the end; we took two for none to win the game by one run so it's pretty pleasing all round," Bethanga coach Brent Mayne said.
"The tight wins are starting to take a toll on my heart, but getting those wins before Christmas are paramount to set the season."
Setting the target, Michael Bridges (42) stood tall for the visitors following Luke Rafferty's run out without facing a ball.
Bethanga managed to amass 105 runs all out, with Rory Tobin snaring three wickets for the hosts.
Eskdale found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 4-33 and later 8-55, but a valiant stand between Baxter Wilson (11) and David Holliday (33 not out) almost saw the side sneak away with the win.
However, Bethanga held its nerve with the ball to creep home by the slightest of margins.
Mayne praised the efforts of Bridges in building a platform to win.
"Mick got us off to a flying start, he made his top score for the season which was really good," he said.
"With 'Raff' making a diamond duck it meant someone else had to stand up, and Mick really did that.
"We managed to get the score up over a hundred which we thought was really defendable.
"It was a game of two halves I guess, the bowling from both teams really set the game up."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mt Beauty dug out a crucial victory over Kiewa in a high scoring affair, managing to defend its total of 7/251.
Frank Iaria's half century guided the Power to its monster total, before some handy death bowling had the hosts stuck on 9/243 at the innings' conclusion.
Baranduda further stamped its authority on the competition, scalping a 102-run win over Dederang with Mitchell Ryan commanding at the top.
Lastly, Yackandandah cruised to a comfortable win over Howlong.
