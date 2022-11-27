North Albury reiterated its the 'king of clutch moments' in scoring a thrilling one-wicket win over St Patrick's on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Tailenders Jake Burge and Ryan Addison survived nervy final moments to combine for the nine runs needed for victory.
"The wicket was fine, we just batted poorly," Patties' coach Liam Scammell replied when quizzed on the home wicket.
Both teams were missing key players with North's Ash Borella and Ben Fulford away on Riverina representative duty, while the Patties were without opener Matt Crawshaw and wicketkeeper-bat Angus Kilby.
St Pat's problems started when opener Nick Brown ran himself out for one when the ball went only eight metres past the bowler and they never recovered, with captain Dean Nicholson (19) combining with opener Neil Smith (18) for the highest stand of 31.
Debutant John Bowern was the only player to pass 20, striking 24 from 57 deliveries at No. 6.
Spinners Tim Hartshorn and Cal Langlands grabbed 3-16 and 3-17 respectively from a combined 16 overs, strangling the Patties' batting.
North captain-coach Matt Condon appeared to have taken the match away with 54 runs from No. 3, but the Patties continued to chip away.
"From our end you never expect to win when you make 118, but our bowling and fielding was super just to give ourselves a chance," Scammell explained.
While the mentor missed out with the bat (11), he maintained his terrific form with the ball, snaring 3-31 from nine overs.
Former Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro squeezed the middle order with 2-19 from 10 overs, while quick Luke Evans grabbed 2-27.
The visitors fell to 9-110, with Burge and Addison needing those nine runs.
"They locked in and were pretty solid and patient, they did a good job as there's always a fair bit of pressure in that situation," Scammell suggested.
Burge finished 10 not out, while Addison was unbeaten on one.
The performance continues the Hoppers' stunning ability to win the tight games.
North consistently finds a way to win matches, like last season's thrilling grand final win over Albury.
And while naturally disappointed, Scammell can see improvements after sneaking into finals last summer.
"The group's certainly improved, the bowling group has taken a step forward, especially with the addition of Tendai, Luke Evans has worked his way into the season and is bowling really well, while young John Bowern top-scored and took two very handy catches," Scammell said.
It was the Patties first loss, but they won't be able to bounce back now for a fortnight as they have the bye.
