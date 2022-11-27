The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury pips St Patrick's by one wicket in CAW provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 27 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's John Bowern impressed on debut, top-scoring with 24 against North Albury, but the latter edged home. Picture by James Wiltshire

North Albury reiterated its the 'king of clutch moments' in scoring a thrilling one-wicket win over St Patrick's on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.